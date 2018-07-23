A large block of stone has fallen from the Western Wall in Jerusalem onto a prayer area. No one was hurt.
Watch: stone falls from Western Wall in Jerusalem onto prayer area
The rock weighed around 100 kilogrammes and landed on a platform which had been packed with male and female worshippers the day before for a ceremony to mark the destruction of the Jewish temples by the Romans in 70 CE.
The Western Wall is believed to be a surviving portion of one of the two temples constructed in the years before the turning of the first millennium.