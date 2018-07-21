Fast news: The week in a minute

We take a 60-second look at the biggest stories hitting headlines around the world this week.

Protesters take to Helsinki streets ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Helsinki on Sunday, one day ahead of a historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital.

Shock as Trump backs Putin on election meddling at summit

US President Donald Trump said after meeting Vladimir Putin on Monday he saw no reason to believe his own intelligence agencies rather than trust the Kremlin leader on the question of whether Russia interfered to help him win the 2016 election.

Russian forces test upgraded missile defence system in Kazakhstan

Russia's defence ministry broadcast a video on Friday showing what it said was a successful testing of a modernised ballistic missile defence system.

The test came a day after the defence ministry published a series of videos showing testing and operation of a new generation of nuclear and conventional weapons.

Fans react to Les Bleus' parade down the Champs Elysees

Fans who waited for hours in the sun to see Les Bleus said on Monday that the experience was unforgettable but was over too fast.

The national soccer team went down the Champs Elysees in an open-top bus before a reception at the Elysee Presidential Palace to celebrate their World Cup win.

Madrid public bus hangs from bridge after accident

A public bus with no passengers in Madrid was left hanging from a bridge after the driver had an accident on Sunday at the M-11 highway, emergency services said.

Aerial video shows wildfires stretching through forest in Sweden

A drone captured an incredible scene of wildfires stretching through a forest in Sweden on Tuesday.

The fires, caused by hot weather and persistent drought, have raged for days and show little sign of stopping.

German city holds kippah day after anti-Semitic incident

Hundreds of Germans wearing Jewish skullcaps rallied in the city of Bonn on Thursday in support of a Jewish professor who fell victim to an anti-Semitic assault last week and was mistakenly taken for the perpetrator and hit again by the police.

Thai cave boys bids farewell to doctors, nurses at Chiang Rai Hospital

The 12 Thai boys and their football coach rescued from a flooded cave bade farewell to doctors and nurses at a hospital in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Wednesday after being treated there for about a week.

Turkish politician bids goodbye to two-year-old beard after end of emergency rule

A Turkish politician who refused to shave his beard for two years in a bid to protest the state of emergency came clean on Thursday after the emergency rule expired.

Former main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Aytug Atici had his beard shaven at parliament's barbershop to celebrate the end of emergency rule.

Google hit with record $5 billion EU antitrust fine

EU antitrust regulators hit Google with a record €4.34 billion fine on Wednesday for using its Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals.

The penalty is nearly double the previous record of €2.4 billion, which the US tech company was ordered to pay last year over its online shopping search service.

Police exchange gunfire with suspects in moving vehicle

Police body cam footage captured an ongoing gun battle with suspects in a moving car in Las Vegas on July 11.

Footage was released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) on Monday, showing police officers in pursuit of two murder suspects who were shooting at the police.

Portuguese ace Ronaldo motivated for new challenge in Italy

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is looking forward to starting afresh with Italian giants Juventus following his recent move from Spanish side Real Madrid.

The five-time world player of the year dismissed question marks about his age, stating he is motivated to get started.

Angry Peruvians march against corruption amidst judicial graft scandal

Peruvians marched in the streets across the Andean country on Thursday, many carrying effigies of rats or vultures.

The protesters were demanding deep reforms to clean up the country's institutions as an influence-peddling scandal roils the justice system.

Basra protester in a coma after being hit by police tear gas

When 24-year-old Mohammed Abed Ali took part in a protest in Basra last Sunday to call for better services and jobs, he didn't know it could cost him his life.

Ali was hit in the head with tear gas fired by security services while filming the protests outside Basra's provincial government building. He has been in a coma in Basra's Teaching Hospital since that day.

Seismic activity at Chillan volcano causes Chile to issue orange alert

Chile has placed the Nevados de Chillan volcano complex on orange alert after minor seismic activity in the peaks of the volcano during recent days suggested the possibility of a major eruption.

