[Watch] Trump backtracks: the US and Russia react following remarkable concession from US president

US President Donald Trump has made a rare concession that he misspoke following a US-Russia summit in Helsinki.

Friends and foes alike had put Trump under intense pressure to explain why he appeared to back the word of Vladimir Putin regarding alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

This was in direct contrast to the conclusions drawn by Trump's own intelligence agencies.

Reading from a typed document back in Washington, the US president clarified what he actually meant to say in Helsinki, but it raised yet more questions, among them: why there was no criticism of Russia's involvement in Syria or of the annexation of Crimea and why the issue of nerve agent attacks in Britain was apparently not raised.

Trump still refused to publically condemn the Russian president and even suggested other parties may also be involved in election meddling. This, despite there being no reported evidence of interference by any other country or group.

NBC News correspondent Hans Nichols takes a look at Trump's remarkable backtrack.

In The Cube, meanwhile, we take a look at a different side of the story...

