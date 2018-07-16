British junior defence minister Guto Bebb resigned on Monday after voting against a government-backed amendment on the customs bill put forward by pro-Brexit lawmakers, according to reports.
UK junior defence minister resigns after Brexit vote
Bebb, minister for defence procurement, voted against the amendment that will stop Britain collecting tariffs for the European Union after Brexit unless there is a reciprocal arrangement.
The amendment was narrowly approved by parliament, in a vote of 305 to 304, with the government's support.
He confirmed to the BBC that he had resigned from government following the vote.