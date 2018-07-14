As Paris was all pomp, pride and parades on Saturday for Bastille Day, we asked people what they liked and disliked about France.
What do the French like and dislike about their country?
Take a look at the video, above, to find out what they said.
Most people from our small sample said it was France’s food, culture and countryside they liked most, while one man, Jacques, told us it was football, ahead of Les Bleus contesting the World Cup final on Sunday.
No-one gave the same answer when it came to what they disliked about France, with pollution, strikes and president Emmanuel Macron among the downsides of the country, according to those we interviewed.