Watch: US President, Donald Trump demands doubling of defence spending from NATO allies

Today on Good Morning Europe.....

NATO's summit in Brussels has been far from a harmonious family affair.

In fact its turned into one of the most divisive in the military alliance's 69-year history.

US President Donald Trump has urged his allies to pledge 4 percent of their GDP towards military spending - that's double the current target.

Germany came under fire for ITS contribution and was once again the target of controversial comments by Trump...who accused Berlin of being - quote - "captive to Russia".

Chancellor Angela Merkel was quick to respond.

Euronews correspondent Bryan Carter has more.

