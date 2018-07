UK Brexit negotiator David Davis quits

It follows tensions in the cabinet over Prime Minister Theresa May’s vision for the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, which has been heavily criticised by the pro-Brexit wing of her party.

His going comes days after Theresa May secured the cabinet's backing at a special Chequers summit, for her Brexit plan despite claims from Brexiteers that it was too "soft".

The loss of her chief negotiator is a blow to the prime minister and comes as she prepares to face the House of Commons and then Tory MPs and peers on Monday to discuss her Brexit plans.