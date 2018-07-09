Brexit Secretary David Davis has resigned from the UK government.
UK Brexit negotiator David Davis quits
It follows tensions in the cabinet over Prime Minister Theresa May’s vision for the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, which has been heavily criticised by the pro-Brexit wing of her party.
His going comes days after Theresa May secured the cabinet's backing at a special Chequers summit, for her Brexit plan despite claims from Brexiteers that it was too "soft".
The loss of her chief negotiator is a blow to the prime minister and comes as she prepares to face the House of Commons and then Tory MPs and peers on Monday to discuss her Brexit plans.