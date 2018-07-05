Iranian general accuses Israel of cloud theft | The Cube

An Iranian general baffled reporters at a press conference earlier this week after he accused Israel and other foreign nations of stealing clouds to create a drought.
Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, the head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization, made the comments at an agricultural event amid ongoing protests over drinking water shortages across the country.
"Joint teams from Israel and one of the neighbouring countries make the clouds entering into Iran barren. Moreover, we are faced with the cases of cloud theft and snow theft," a translated report from Iran's Tasnim News Agency and the Iranian Students' News Agency quoted Jalali as saying.
Social media users from both Israel and Iran have reacted to his unique claim accordingly.
Israelis generally reacted to the comments in jest, suggesting Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, was behind the weather theft. Others congratulated Jalali on his "true Nobel Prize material."
Many Iranians also mocked Jalali's comments, however, also noted that his comments deflected from the serious issue of shortages of drinking water across the country.
Water woes in Iran have sparked numerous protests this year, reportedly leading to a number of injuries.