A replica of the Winged Victory of Samothrace is being made in Greece

A replica of the Winged Victory of Samothrace is being made in the northern Greek town of Drama.

It's also called the Nike of Samothrace and will be erected on the northern Aegean island this summer.

It's being made from marble and will weigh 6.5 tons and will be more than 2 metres high.

Dimitris Petrovits is the Deputy Governor of Evros Region and says, "The original is located in the Louvre Museum from which we have taken digital files and a certified and true copy of Victory was made. This (Winged) Victory will be placed outside of the Archaeological Museum of Samothrace to symbolize our country's continuing effort in order for Victory (Nike) to return to its place".

In 1863, the great statue of Nike was discovered at the temple complex which is the Sanctuary of the Great Gods.

Archaeologist Zoe Mitsakaki says, "This area still attracts the interest of Greek and foreign researchers. Every year, excavations are made and new and interesting findings are discovered".

Created around the 2nd century BC it’s one of the most celebrated sculptures in the world.

It's thought it was created to honour the goddess Nike and also a sea battle.

Deputy Governor of Evros Region, Dimitris Petrovits says, "Another true copy will be built, again with the approval of the Louvre Museum. The aim is this new statue of Victory of Samothrace, which will be placed in Alexandroupolis, to look at Samothraki, and the second statue will look at the Louvre Museum."