The Purple Hull Pea Festival played host to the Rotary Tiller World Championships on Saturday (30th June) in Emerson, Arkansas, USA.

This is the World Championship Rotary Tiller Race, where competitors give full throttle to their garden tillers and have to hold on tight as they drag them up a dirt strip.

A top prize of $1,000 (€858) was on offer for the fastest competitor and some can complete the course in under 10 seconds.