Floods have swirled through Romania, damaging as many as 60 towns in 14 counties.
Floods hit Romania, homes severely damaged
Highways have been closed and hundreds are without electricity or gas. In one area, Slănic-Moldova, more than 300 farms were flooded.
“I did not know what to do. I simply grabbed everything that was valuable and called my neighbours to help,” a local woman said in tears.
The Romanian National Meteorological Administration has issued code orange warnings that warn of “high intensity” rains and water accumulation.