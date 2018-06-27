Spain's Maritime Rescue Service picked up for four hundred people from the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday as migrants aimed to reach Spain from North Africa when the sea was calm.
Hundreds of migrants arrive at Tarifa
The rescue brings the total number of migrants rescued to 1800 over the last four days.
Twenty-four-year-old Askandar Fereti made the journey from Cameroon.
He said '' I knew that I could die but God is up there. God knows that in my life I have never caused trouble. I think those people that want to close the borders to migrants are not thinking straight. Migrants are not coming here to cause trouble, they are here to seek a better life.''
The Red Cross assisted the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service with the rescue.
Lidia Alonso ( Red Cross emergency Co-ordinator) said '' Those migrants that have arrived in recent days are in good health. We are not seeing many cases of hypothermia or cuts.''
The migrants were taken to a makeshift migrant reception centre at Tarifa's municipal sports facility.