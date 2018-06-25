Europe's Dublin dilemma

Europe together, Europe united – buzz words in Brussels, but right now migration is driving a stake in all that. The political spats over the Dublin regulation, requiring arrival countries to handle asylum requests, the quota-sharing system that didn’t work – leaders have been at odds since Mediterranean arrivals peaked at a million in 2015. It is undermining the EU’s passport-free travel zone – Schengen – closely linked to the Dublin rules. It takes its name from this village in Luxembourg. The first agreement was signed on a ship, here in the Mosel river in 1985 – the place where France, Germany and Luxembourg come together. Eurosceptics and nationalists criticise it – saying it’s an open door for migrants and criminals. Now countries like Italy say Schengen’s future is at stake. EU politicians are feeling the pressure, scrabbling to fix what’s widely seen as a broken migration system.