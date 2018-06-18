Mexico World Cup celebrations trigger earthquake sensors

Earthquake sensors in Mexico city were triggered by fans jumping in celebration of their team's winning goal against Germany.

Supporters waving flags and sporting sombrero hats danced with joy throughout the game as the team overcame the defending world champions.

Following Hirving Lozano's goal in the 35th minute, The Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations said highly sensitive earthquake sensors registered tremors at two sites in the Mexican capital. It called them an “artificial” quake.

“I am incredibly happy,” said Rodolfo Pulido, 47, who watched the match with his girlfriend and son on a Father’s Day outing. “It’s a double gift: Mexico won and I get to celebrate with my son.”

Presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered his congratulations at a campaign event in Mexico state, telling supporters, “Just like the team won today, Mexico will keep winning.”

Fans on social media celebrated goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa’s performance, circulating memes depicting him as president of Mexico or a saint.

Others riffed on U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledge to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico, placing photos of Ochoa guarding the goal alongside the caption “Hey! We already have a wall.”

Another popular meme depicted German Chancellor Angela Merkel holding a phone to her ear with the text: “Donald? It’s me Angela. Please build the wall.”

Mexico will face South Korea in its next game on Saturday in Rostov-on-Dov, Russia.