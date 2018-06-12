BREAKING NEWS

Euronews journalist on Aquarius reports ship departing for Spain

Euronews journalist on Aquarius reports that the ship is departing for Spain along with two Italian vessels that took many of the 629 rescued migrants to ensure their safe passage.

