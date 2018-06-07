Human rights campaigners have lost a Supreme Court appeal over the legality of Northern Ireland's abortion law.
UK Supreme Court dismisses appeal to overturn N. Ireland's strict abortion laws
The UK's highest court said on Thursday that Northern Ireland's abortion laws are incompatible with human rights legislation.
But it says the majority of Justices think the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission did not have powers to bring the abortion case to court.
Therefore, the court cannot deliver a ruling on the issue.