Aftermath: How the Great War impacted European art

Marking a century since the end of the First World War, London's Tate Britain gallery is exploring the impact the conflict had on artists in Europe.

The exhibition entitled Aftermath shows how "The Great War" inspired artists to experiment with new styles, such as Dada and Surrealism and to feature social injustices in their work. Emma Chambers is exhibition curator:

"One of the things that the First World War does amongst artists is make them think about the corruption of the old order and how that political environment has led to war. So, they're very concerned to remake social relations in the period after the war. So, both Dada and Surrealism look at new ways of making art that will refuse the old rational Bourgeois values."

Over 150 works by artists from Britain, France and Germany are on display. Most of the artists served as soldiers during the war. The exhibition runs until September the 23rd.