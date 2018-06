Humanitarian crisis feared as Yemen fighting approaches strategic port

Fears are growing that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen will deepen as fighting closes in on the strategic port of Hodeidah.

At a press conference this week, the Saudi-led coalition said it had launched an offensive to recapture the coastal region and was now just 20 kilometres away from the port, which is held by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels

90% of all Yemen's food imports pass through Hodeidah - and aid agencies are warning that any disruption to the port's operation will affect the entire country. Some 22 million people already rely on aid as a result of Yemen's four year long civil war.

The United Nations describes the situation as the worst ongoing humanitarian crisis in the world.