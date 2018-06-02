Thousands of people in Warsaw took part in a protest against compulsory vaccination for children.
Thousands of people in Warsaw protested against compulsory vaccinations
The demonstration was organized within the framework of the International Day Against Vaccinations.
In Poland, the anti-vaccine movement grows stronger and there are more and more supporters of non-vaccinations for youngsters.
Health authorities are concerned that such campaigns are having a serious negative impact on public health.
It comes as the number of measles cases quadrupled in Europe in 2017, with 35 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization.