Thousands of people in Warsaw protested against compulsory vaccinations
Thousands of people in Warsaw took part in a protest against compulsory vaccination for children.

The demonstration was organized within the framework of the International Day Against Vaccinations.

In Poland, the anti-vaccine movement grows stronger and there are more and more supporters of non-vaccinations for youngsters.

Health authorities are concerned that such campaigns are having a serious negative impact on public health.

It comes as the number of measles cases quadrupled in Europe in 2017, with 35 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization.