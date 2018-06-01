Italy is set to get a new government today after the two anti-establishment parties agreed on a coalition, ending months of political turmoil.
Italy to get a new government
Law professor Giuseppe Conte presented his list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella after receiving his second mandate in eight days.
The breakthrough came after the leaders of the League and 5-Star movement agreed to drop the Eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona as their choice for economy minister.
Five star Leader Luigi di Maio will be Industry Minister while League leader Matteo Salvini becomes interior minister. He has promised a tough new crackdown on immigration.
Both leaders will also be deputy prime ministers.
Savona will still be in the government - but as European Affairs Minister giving him a key role in negotiations with Brussels.
The political deadlock had sparked a big selloff in Italian financial markets this week.