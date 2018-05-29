Medical team that saved the Skripals speaks out

When two Russians were poisoned in the sleepy English cathedral city of Salisbury the community was faced with a unique and unknown threat. A highly toxic, military-grade nerve agent had been used to try and kill Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Written off for dead, they were saved by staff at the local hospital.

"When we first were aware this was a nerve agent we were expecting them not to survive. We would try all our therapies. We would ensure the best clinical care. But all the evidence was there that they would not survive," says Salisbury Hospital's Intensive Care consultant Dr. Stephen Jukes.