Ireland has voted to repeal an anti-abortion law in a historic referendum in what was one of Europe’s most socially conservative countries.
Ireland votes to repeal anti-aboriton law- official result
Ireland votes to repeal anti-aboriton law- official result
The result was a landslide 66.4% 'yes' vote against 33.6% who voted 'no'. A majority of 706,349 voted yes.
Voters were asked if they wish to scrap the eight amendment, which gives an unborn child and its mother equal rights to life.
The government plans to bring in legislation by the end of the year.
The consequent prohibition on abortion was partly lifted in 2013 for cases where the mother’s life was in danger.