Three bottles of yellow wine from France's Jura region have sold for record sums, with the highest going for €107,000 at auction.
Bottles of 1774 "Vin Jaune d'Arbois" sell for record sum
Auctioneer Philippe Etievant said a group of experts in 1994 tasted a bottle of the same wine and gave it a score of 9.4 out of 10.
They said it had a taste of "nuts, spices, curry, cinnamon, vanilla and dried fruit".
The year the wine was bottled, France was under the rule of King Louis XVI.