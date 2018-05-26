BREAKING NEWS

Bottles of 1774 "Vin Jaune d'Arbois" sell for record sum

Bottles of 1774 "Vin Jaune d'Arbois" sell for record sum

A vintage bottles of "yellow wine" from 1774
REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Three bottles of yellow wine from France's Jura region have sold for record sums, with the highest going for €107,000 at auction.

Auctioneer Philippe Etievant said a group of experts in 1994 tasted a bottle of the same wine and gave it a score of 9.4 out of 10.

They said it had a taste of "nuts, spices, curry, cinnamon, vanilla and dried fruit".

The year the wine was bottled, France was under the rule of King Louis XVI.

