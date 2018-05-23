BREAKING NEWS

Pulitzer winning author Philip Roth dies at 85 - US media reports

Pulitzer prize winning author Philip Roth has died at the age of 85.

Roth's favourite subject matter was the neuroses and obsessions of the modern Jewish American, exploring the roots of shame and guilt often through the eyes of his fictional alter ego Nathan Zuckerman.

Roth received a national award from then US President Barack Obama. When asked to evaluate his own work, he quoted heavyweight boxer Joe Lewis: "I did the best I could with what I had."

He died from congestive heart failure.