Venezuela votes in presidential election

Helping to secure his own future, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has cast his vote in an election that his critics have called the "coronation" of a dictator.

The 55 year-old former bus driver is favourite to win a six-year term following Sunday's poll; not least because the opposition are boycotting it and two of his most popular rivals have been barred from standing.

But his victory could trigger further international disapproval and even sanctions from the U.S.

More than 20 million Venezuelans are expected to elect their president from three candidates.

But the president will have to manage a country in a state of economic freefall. 1.7 million people have fled the country over the past two years due to a collapse in the price of crude oil, shortages of basic goods and an inflation rate of almost 14,000 percent.