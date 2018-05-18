Good news Friday!

This is why we’d like to introduce you to our weekly roundup of some of the brightest stories from the week.

Having always a look on the bright side can change our perception and even our reasoning ! But is it really that simple with news? We know it’s not.

Studies have shown that increasing positive emotions has a powerful effect on our general wellbeing.

We hope they'll give you a nice shot of energy to get more done and to start your weekend with a smile.

1) Wildlife returns to Manzanares

Birds and fish and turtles are coming back to Spain's Manzanares river, following the opening of dams that have strangled the river since 1955.

The greater flow of water has helped restore populations of birds and fish along the 7.5 kilometres of the river that crosses Madrid.

Source: El País

2) Reaching new heights

With May being peak climbing season in the Himalayas… there is a lot going on in the tallest point on earth

Sherpas set new record

A veteran Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, has climbed Mount Everest for the 22nd time, establishing a new record.

Source: The Guardian

Lakpa Sherpa, a female Everest climber, achieved her ninth ascent to the world's highest mountain on Wednesday, breaking her own record.

Kami Rita Sherpa atop #Everest for 22nd time on 16 May 2018. Photo Courtesy: Seven Summit Treks. https://t.co/8PkiDT1xLv #Everest2018 pic.twitter.com/YBycm0q0jB — Everest Today (@EverestToday) 18 mai 2018

Climber conquers mountain that took his legs

A Chinese climber became the first double amputee to summit Everest from the Nepali side of the peak. Xia Boyu first tried to reach the top in 1975 but lost both his legs in the process due to frostbite.

Subsequent attempts in 2014, 2015 and 2016 failed.

Source: Euronews

Breaking: Chinese double amputee Xia Boyu is in the summit of Mt #Everest along with 13 other climbers. More: https://t.co/BJWaHdRl2F #Everest2018 pic.twitter.com/uoiKpduOJq — Everest Today (@EverestToday) 14 mai 2018

3) Budget airline to help pilots with training cost

British budget airline easyJet will subsidise the cost of training for a small number of pilots as part of a drive to attract a more diverse range of people to fly its planes.

Newly qualified pilots who are chosen will have to pay 9,900 euros for their so-called type rating course, with easyJet making up the balance of the bill, which is typically around 34,000 euros.

easyJet said that the funding of up to 20 places for female or male pilots from different countries and backgrounds would help broaden the diversity of its pilots, building on an existing initiative to increase its number of female pilots.

Souce: Euronews

Amy Johnson Pilot Training Opportunities from @easyJet - open for application.



This is a fantastic opportunity ... good luck!https://t.co/fa6cKaAmzg pic.twitter.com/J1gmWjMJOb — BWPA (@BWPA_UK) 16 mai 2018

4) New view of space

The Gaia space telescope is releasing the richest star catalogue ever recorded. They hope that it will fill in some of the big gaps in our knowledge of the Milky Way.

Having the ability to study our galaxy's history and future from within, from a vantage point inside the Milky Way, is promising a great deal of discovery in all areas of astronomy.

Source: Euronews

I’m with the Gaia scientists eating up the Milky Way data tomorrow in Space on @Euronews 18.15CET - in the meantime, check out this tasty 360 video of our galaxy https://t.co/baLhzb6B5M — Jeremy Wilks (@WilksJeremy) 16 mai 2018

5) Former addict saves lives

Tracey Helton Mitchell, a former heroin addict, mails care packages with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone, Fentanyl testing strips, and clean needles to those looking for help on the opiates subreddit she moderates. Mitchell says she has saved more than 300 people from opioid overdoses.

Source: NBC Left field