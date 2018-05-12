The 63rd Eurovision Song Contest grand final is about to kick off tonight in Lisbon and will finish with the crowning of one of 26 acts. Tune in at 21:00CET.
Live updates: Glitter, glam and power ballads as acts battle it out for Eurovision trophy
What does the winner get?
Participants representing 26 countries will compete to take home a microphone glass trophy, while the winning country will also have to host next year's Eurovision.
Who decides the winner?
The final scoring is partly based on an expert jury and partly on voters from all 43 countries that initially entered the contest. The 43 acts were whittled down to 26 in the semi-finals earlier in the week. Voting opens after all acts have performed.
Who are tonight's big favourites - and least favourites?
Cyprus, Israel, Ireland, France and Sweden are tonight's big favourites according to bookmakers, while Serbia, Slovenia, Albania, Portugal and the United Kingdom are seeing the odds stacked against them.
At the end of the day, though, it's only tonight's performances that will decide which country takes home the trophy - and you can follow our rolling coverage with live reactions on the stream below.
The running order of tonight's performances is as follows:
1. Ukraine: Under The Ladder, MELOVIN
2. Spain: Tu canción, Amaia Romero y Alfred García
3. Slovenia: Hvala, ne, Lea Sirk
4. Lithuania: When We’re Old, Ieva Zasimauskaitė
5. Austria: Nobody But You, Cesár Sampson
- Estonia: La Forza, Elina Nechayeva
7. Norway: That’s How You Write A Song, Alexander Rybak
8. Portugal: O jardim, Cláudia Pascoal
9. United Kingdom: Storm, SuRie
10. Serbia: Nova Deca, Sanja Ilić Balkanika
11. Germany: You Let Me Walk Alone, Michael Schulte
12. Albania: Mall, Eugent Bushpepa
- France: Mercy, Madame Monsieur
14. Czech Republic: Lie To Me, Mikolas Josef
15. Denmark: Higher Ground, Rasmussen
16. Australia: We Got Love, Jessica Mauboy
17. Finland: Monsters, Saara Aalto
18. Bulgaria: Bones, EQUINOX
19. Moldova: My Lucky Day, DoReDos
20. Sweden: Dance You Off, Benjamin Ingrosso
21. Hungary: Viszlát Nyár, AWS
22. Israel: TOY, Netta
23. Netherlands: Outlaw In ‘Em, Waylon
24. Ireland: Together, Ryan O’Shaughnessy
25. Cyprus: Fuego, Eleni Foureira
26. Italy: Non mi avete fatto niente, Erma Meta y Fabrizio Moro