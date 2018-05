Live updates: Glitter, glam and power ballads as acts battle it out for Eurovision trophy

The 63rd Eurovision Song Contest grand final is about to kick off tonight in Lisbon and will finish with the crowning of one of 26 acts. Tune in at 21:00CET.

What does the winner get?

Participants representing 26 countries will compete to take home a microphone glass trophy, while the winning country will also have to host next year's Eurovision.

Who decides the winner?

The final scoring is partly based on an expert jury and partly on voters from all 43 countries that initially entered the contest. The 43 acts were whittled down to 26 in the semi-finals earlier in the week. Voting opens after all acts have performed.

Who are tonight's big favourites - and least favourites?

Cyprus, Israel, Ireland, France and Sweden are tonight's big favourites according to bookmakers, while Serbia, Slovenia, Albania, Portugal and the United Kingdom are seeing the odds stacked against them.

At the end of the day, though, it's only tonight's performances that will decide which country takes home the trophy - and you can follow our rolling coverage with live reactions on the stream below.

The running order of tonight's performances is as follows:

1. Ukraine: Under The Ladder, MELOVIN

2. Spain: Tu canción, Amaia Romero y Alfred García

3. Slovenia: Hvala, ne, Lea Sirk

4. Lithuania: When We’re Old, Ieva Zasimauskaitė

5. Austria: Nobody But You, Cesár Sampson

Estonia: La Forza, Elina Nechayeva

7. Norway: That’s How You Write A Song, Alexander Rybak

8. Portugal: O jardim, Cláudia Pascoal

9. United Kingdom: Storm, SuRie

10. Serbia: Nova Deca, Sanja Ilić Balkanika

11. Germany: You Let Me Walk Alone, Michael Schulte

12. Albania: Mall, Eugent Bushpepa

France: Mercy, Madame Monsieur

14. Czech Republic: Lie To Me, Mikolas Josef

15. Denmark: Higher Ground, Rasmussen

16. Australia: We Got Love, Jessica Mauboy

17. Finland: Monsters, Saara Aalto

18. Bulgaria: Bones, EQUINOX

19. Moldova: My Lucky Day, DoReDos

20. Sweden: Dance You Off, Benjamin Ingrosso

21. Hungary: Viszlát Nyár, AWS

22. Israel: TOY, Netta

23. Netherlands: Outlaw In ‘Em, Waylon

24. Ireland: Together, Ryan O’Shaughnessy

25. Cyprus: Fuego, Eleni Foureira

26. Italy: Non mi avete fatto niente, Erma Meta y Fabrizio Moro