Live updates: Random robots as countries battle it out for a place in Eurovision final

The second semi-final of the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest is upon us. For the first time in its history, Portugal, a country that had a reputation until last year as the competition's biggest loser, is hosting the contest.

Delegates of 43 countries are spending a hectic week in Lisbon and around the country, going from press conferences to rehearsal and from international parties to excursions.

Since 2004, the European Broadcasting Union asks the host broadcaster to stage semi-finals, in order to filter all the countries that wish to participate.

Tonight (May 10), starting at 21h CET, 10 countries will be selected out of 18 acts at the Altice Arena, by the Tagus River.

The competing countries in running order are: Norway, Romania, Serbia, San Marino, Denmark, Russia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Australia, Georgia, Poland, Malta, Hungary, Latvia, Sweden, Montenegro, Slovenia and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the first semi-final saw some truly memorable acts secure their place in the final – none more so than Israel’s Netta, who probably broke the Internet with her tune ‘TOY’.

After a five-year dry spell, Ireland also sealed the deal with Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s song “Together”.

While Mikolas Josef from Czech Republic got a lot of stick for his dance, his bag, his rap song – in short, everything — there’ll also be a second chance to find out what the furor was all about on Saturday.

The 10 finalists that went through from the first semi-final were: Austria, Estonia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Israel, Czech Republic, Albania, Finland, and Ireland.

The UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain do not compete in the semi-finals as they have a direct pass through to the final.