Iran: Fate of the nuclear deal

Europeans have pledged to "do everything" to save the deal to contain Iran's nuclear ambitions after the US withdrawal from the agreement .

France's Foreign Minister insisted the deal was not dead despite the US move, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she supported the current deal, but there should be discussion of "a broader deal "

The United Kingdom also came out in support of the deal with Prime Minister Theresa May saying the deal should stay.

The French President Emmanuel Macron, who like other European leaders had lobbied Trump to keep the agreement, urged Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to respect the deal.

Iranian officials are due to meet counterparts from France, Britain and Germany next week. But Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei appeared sceptical over whether they could deliver .

"Now it is being said that we can continue the nuclear deal," he said. "I don't trust these three countries."

Saving the deal now depends largely on whether international firms will keep trading with Iran despite the threat of US sanctions.