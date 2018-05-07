Supporters of various Lebanese political parties were out celebrating as the polls closed on Sunday night in the country's first parliamentary election since 2009.
Turnout down in Lebanese poll
Turnout down in Lebanese poll
Tehran-backed Hezbollah is seeking to increase its parliamentary representation.
Sunni Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is frontrunner to keep his job and form a new coalition government but his Future Movement was widely expected to lose seats.
The first result of the poll was confirmation of the turnout put at 49.2 percent, that's down from 54 percent the last time legislative elections were held.
Who has won what in the 128 seat parliament should be known later today (May 7) or Tuesday.