Police boost London patrols as gun violence spikes over holiday weekend

The Metropolitan Police has issued a fresh appeal for witnesses following more cases of gun violence in the UK capital.

In the latest incident two teenage boys were treated for head wounds after being struck by shotgun pellets on a street in Harrow, north-west London.

Separately, a third victim received non-life threatening injuries in shooting in Lewisham, south London.

It came barely 24 hours after 17-year-old Rhyheim Ainsworth Barton was killed while playing football with his friends in nearby Southwark.

Rhyhiem Anisworth Barton was shot dead on Saturday

His mother says the police are failing to provide adequate protection but insists her son's death should be an example for all to end violence on London's streets.

"I don't want to see no more parents be... let this be a stop. please stop it now, let my son be the last and be an example to everyone. Just let it stop," said Pretana Morgan.

In response, police say more officers will be on patrol with increased powers to carry out warrants and weapon sweeps "to a dedicated central team monitoring fast-time intelligence." There will also be plain clothes officers using covert tactics.

More than 60 people have been killed in the capital this year; nearly half were the result of stabbings.

Last month, official statistics released showed the number of murders in London had surged by 44% in the last year.