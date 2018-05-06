What are the origins of Mother's Day in different European countries?

Mother's Day — a day for thanking mothers across the world for all they do for their children.

Around the globe, it is celebrated on different days ranging from February to December.

In many countries, its success is commercially driven, with businesses taking inspiration from the United States, the pioneers of Mother's Day as a money maker.

This being said, the origins of the celebration are rooted in religion — here's a breakdown of dates for some of Euronews' languages and from where the tradition first started, whether religious, historical or legendary.

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden help to assemble Mother's Day packages that deployed troops have requested to be sent to their mothers. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

UK

Residents in the UK celebrate "Mothering Sunday" on the fourth Sunday of Lent (March 11 in 2017).

The holiday originated from the church — most historians believe that it evolved from the 16th-century Christian practice of visiting mothers on the fourth Sunday in the season of Lent (Laetare Sunday).

The efforts of merchants, who saw a great commercial opportunity in the festival, made the celebration became popular again in the whole of the UK in the 1950s.

Spain

Until 1965, "Día de la Madre" was originally celebrated in Spain on "Virgin's Day" (December 8). It is now on the first Sunday of May, the month dedicated to the Virgin Mary according to the Catholic faith, and is a popular and commercial celebration.

Portugal

In Portugal, the "Dia da Mãe", an unofficial holiday, is held on the first Sunday of May. Like Spain, it used to be observed on December 8, the same day as "The Feast of the Immaculate Conception" celebration.

Hungary

In Hungary, Mother's Day is also celebrated on the first Sunday of May. It was first celebrated in 1925 by the Hungarian Red Cross Youth.

Germany

"Muttertag" was established by the Association of German Florists and usually falls on the second Sunday in May.

Greece and Cyprus

Greeks and Cypriots also celebrate Mother's day on the second Sunday in May. Ancient Greeks used to celebrate their annual spring festival to honour Rhea, wife of Cronus and the mother of many deities of Greek mythology.

France

The French celebrate "Fête des Mères" on the last Sunday in May (except when Pentecost falls on the same day, in which case it was moved to the first Sunday in June), in accordance with a law passed in 1950.

The same law requires the Republic to pay official homage to French mothers.

In terms of its origins, some cities in France began to celebrate a "la Journée des mères" (Mother's Day) in 1918, a day on which "mothers of large families" were honoured in an effort to increase the population.

Since then, it enjoyed a publicity boost under the Vichy regime and then after France's liberation in 1944, again as part of efforts to repopulate the country.

Russia

Russia celebrates a form of Mother's Day on International Women's Day — March 8. People show appreciation not just to their mothers, but sisters, aunts, grandmothers, wives and girlfriends by giving a small gift, usually flowers.