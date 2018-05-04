Bike-loving Sweden has cranked up its fondness for two wheels by introducing them to the classroom.
How a school in Sweden is trying bikes to improve children's learning
How a school in Sweden is trying bikes to improve children's learning
One school in Uppsala, north of the capital Stockholm, has got its pupils pedalling while they are reading and writing.
Studies have claimed children who exercise learn better but less research has been done on what happens during physical activity.
The school’s experiment came about when its head, Alexanda Södervall, saw an advert for five office bikes and decided to see if they’d make a difference.
They were bought for 3,000 Swedish Kroner (€285) each and then installed in one of the school’s classrooms.
Teachers say they have made children calmer and quieter, while students say the pedalling helps them to concentrate in school and sleep at night.
The school said it is so happy with the experiment it is going to buy another 25 stationary bikes in the autumn.