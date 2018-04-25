COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A submarine inventor was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall.
Inventor jailed for life after murdering journalist in submarine
Wall, 30, went missing after going on a submarine trip alone with Peter Madsen on August 10, 2017.
They were the only two people aboard the vessel.
Wall's dismembered torso was found off the coast of Copenhagen later that month, and other body parts were also discovered in the sea.
Judge Anette Burkoe at the Copenhagen City Court said she and the two jurors agreed Wall's death was a murder, saying Madsen didn't given "a trustworthy" explanation.
Madsen stood quietly listening as the judge read out the verdict Wednesday. He had been charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse, among other things, in January.
Madsen, 47, denied murder and said Wall died accidentally inside the submarine, but confessed to cutting up her body and throwing the body parts into the sea.
Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen argued Wall's murder was sexually motivated and premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing.
Madsen plans to appeal.