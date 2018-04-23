A driver has been arrested after a white van drove into a group of people at an intersection in northern Toronto near Yonge and Finch causing injuries to several.
Driver arrested after van ploughs into people in Toronto- police
A Toronto police spokesperson told NBC News that eight to ten people were struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Police say they are not commenting on the severity of the injuries right now.
"We do not the cause or reason for the collision but we can confirm the van has been located and the driver is in custody," said their press office.
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has received seven injured patients from the scene, according to a statement.
