'No criminal suspicion' surrounding Avicii death

There is no suspicion of criminal activity after the death of Swedish DJ Avicii according to a police source in Oman. The 28-year-old, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat on Friday (April 20th).

“Two autopsies were carried out, one yesterday and one today and we absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion in the death,” the source with Oman’s Royal Police told the news agency AFP. His body is due to be flown from Oman to Sweden this week.

Fans gather in Stockholm to mourn DJ Reuters

Thousands of fans gathered in central Stockholm to mourn the electronic dance music star earlier today. Avicci won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest EDM hits included "Le7els," "Wake Me Up!" and "You Make Me." Since his death tributes have been pouring in from fans and musicians alike.