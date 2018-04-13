Here's what you should do if you see Islamophobia, says Parisian artist

Ignore Islamophobic harassment and make perpetrators feel insignificant; that's what a viral cartoon by illustrator Maeril advises members of the public to do.

Director & illustrator Marie-Shirine Yener Credit Maeril

Her real name is Marie-Shirine Yener, 24, and she lives in Paris. Speaking to Euronews she said she created the cartoon to remedy what she saw as "rampant" Islamophobia in France.