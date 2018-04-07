Hungary heads to the ballot box on Sunday with Prime Minister Victor Orban on course to win his third election in a row.
Hungary's political parties make last pitch to voters
Hungary's political parties make last pitch to voters
Most opinion polls heading into the parliamentary vote give his right-wing Fidesz party a commanding lead. The key question is whether it will be enough to win another supermajority.
Orban's message has focused on stopping migration and protecting Hungary from outsiders like billionaire financier George Soros.
Amid rising populism, the far-right Jobbik party, with its neo-Nazi roots, is attempting to become Hungary's second major political force by tapping into anti-migrant sentiment.
But Jobbik, like the centre-left Hungarian Socialist Party, are expected to win less than 20 percent of the vote each.
Turnout could prove critical in deciding whether Orban gets the two thirds majority he needs to continue overhauling the country's constitution which critics brand undemocratic.