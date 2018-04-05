Spanish language film to open Cannes Film Festival 2018

A Spanish language film has been chosen to open the Cannes Film Festival for the second time only in the event's 71 year history.
Known locally as Todos Lo Saben, the psychological thriller Everybody Knows stars Hollywood couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem and was directed by two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi.
Cruz plays the role of Spanish woman, Carolina, whose life is turned upside down when she leaves Argentina with her husband (Ricardo Darin) and children to return to her home near Madrid for a family celebration.
Iranian director Farhadi teamed up for a third time with producer, Alexandre Mallet-Guy who he also collaborated with on Oscar-winning films, The Salesman and The Past.
Everybody Knows is Farhadi's eighth feature film. It was shot on the Iberian Peninsula.
The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 8 to 19.