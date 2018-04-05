British police release statement by Yulia Skripal

British police have released a statement by Yulia Skripal in which she says she woke up a week ago and her strength was growing daily. In the statement she expressed her thanks to the staff at the hospital where she is being treated.
She also said she had many people to thank for her recovery especially wanted the people of Salisbury who came to her aid when she and her father were incapacitated.
The statement appeared after Russian TV reported that Sergey Skripal is also getting better. His daughter is said to have described his condition to his niece in Moscow Veronika Skripal.
The poisoning of Russian ex-spy Skripal and his daughter has plunged relations between Russia and the West to Cold War levels.
But Russia's ambassador to Britian said he was delighted to hear Yulia was on the road to recovery.
"I'm really happy and I hope that Sergei Skripal will also recover and I'm quite sure that one day Yulia will come back to Moscow where she has a job, apartments you know she's a wealthy person and she's doing well," he said.
Britain accuses Russia of being behind the attack which was discovered after Yulia and her father were found slumped on a bench near a shopping centre in the English town of Salisbury.
Russia denies any involvement and the incident has led to a diplomatic crisis with the tit-for-tat explusion of officials on both sides.