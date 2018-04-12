Yulia Skripal rejects Russian help to recover from poison attack

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain last month along with her father, a former Russian spy, has refused an offer of help from the Russian Embassy.

In a statement issued on her behalf by the Metropolitan police she said she had access to friends and family, adding that at the moment she does not wish to avail herself of the Russian embassy's services.

'No-one speaks for me'

Skripal said she was not yet strong enough to give a media interview and she said comments made by her cousin to Russian media were not her's nor those of her father.

"I thank my cousin Viktoria for her concern for us, but ask that she does not visit me or try to contact me for the time being," the statement quoted her as saying.

Yulia, 33, was discharged from a hospital in the English city of Salisbury on Monday. Her father remains seriously ill from the nerve agent attack which Moscow denies any role in.

Following her statement, the Russian embassy said: "We continue to insist on a meeting with Yulia and Sergei Skripal. The situation around them looks more and more like a forceful detention or imprisonment."

Sergei Skripal, who was recruited by Britain's MI6, was arrested for treason in Moscow in 2004. He ended up in Britain after being swapped in 2010 for Russian spies caught in the United States.