Former England captain, Ray Wilkins, dies after heart attack aged 61

Former England captain Ray Wilkins has died in a London hospital following a heart attack.

The 61-year-old's family confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday morning in a statement.

The statement said: "We would also like to say thank you for the many goodwill messages we have received from Ray's friends, colleagues, and members of the public.

"Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter Jade, son Ross, and his beautiful grandchildren, Oliver, Frankie, Ava, Freddie, Jake and Archie.

"We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time."

The Professional Footballers' Association said Wilkins suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday and was admitted to St George's Hospital, London, where the former Chelsea captain was put in an induced coma.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have learnt that former England midfielder Ray Wilkins has passed away, aged 61," the PFA said in a statement on Twitter.

Wilkins racked 84 caps for England between 1976 and 1986.

He played more than 150 times for each of Chelsea, Manchester United and Queen's Park Rangers, with shorter spells abroad for AC Milan and Paris St Germain.

Chelsea wrote on Twitter they were devastated to learn of his passing:

In a 20-year coaching career he was manager of QPR, Fulham and the Jordan national team, and assistant manager in two spells at Chelsea.