Cannes film festival bans red carpet selfies

Petra Nemcova taking a selfie on the Cannes red carpet in 2014
Top Cannes festival official Thierry Fremaux, has announced that red carpet-selfies will be banned at this year's star-studded event.

Fremeaux told a French radio station Europe 1 on Wednesday that selfies not only caused delays but were "ridiculous and grotesque". Violators, he said won't be let in to see films.

When festival-goers take selfies as they climb the carpeted stairs to the French Riviera venue, he said everything becomes "disorganized" and the program "runs late.

Fremaux also announced recently that Netflix movies will be banned from competition at this year's festival, which runs May 8-19.

Agencies • Associated Press