A couple jumps over the fire at a traditional Midsummer Night celebration near capital Kyiv, Ukraine.
Video. War can't stop Ukrainian tradition

The festival was held at a national heritage park near Kyiv, featuring traditional attire, frenetic folk dancing, and bonfires. Thousands attended, dancing around a bonfire to bagpipe music. The park, showcasing reassembled traditional buildings from across Ukraine, provided a backdrop for the festivities. Director Oksana Poviake emphasized the importance of the event in helping people forget their troubles and reinforcing their cultural identity.

The festival was held at a national heritage park near Kyiv, featuring traditional attire, frenetic folk dancing, and bonfires. Thousands attended, dancing around a bonfire to bagpipe music. The park, showcasing reassembled traditional buildings from across Ukraine, provided a backdrop for the festivities. Director Oksana Poviake emphasized the importance of the event in helping people forget their troubles and reinforcing their cultural identity.

