Video. Activists in Sao Paulo march in support of the legalisation of marijua

Thousands of activists marched in Sao Paulo on Sunday in support of the legalisation of marijuana in Brazil, denouncing what they described as violence and abuse of power by security forces.

With placards, plants, banners, and cigarettes, the protest march took place under the slogan “Rolling a future without war.”

It also comes after the Brazilian Congress on Wednesday, June 12 approved the Constitutional reform of the drugs, that seeks to punish for possession of drugs regardless of the quantity and substance.