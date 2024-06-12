EventsEventsPodcasts
Abba, a Ladoum sheep, at the sheepfold Baye Cheikh in Mbao, 30 km east of Dakar
Video. WATCH: Unlike other sheep, Senegal's Ladoum lives in luxury

These majestic sheep, celebrated for their white fur and symmetrical horns, are groomed, massaged, and fed vitamins in special parlors. While many struggle to afford regular sheep, Ladoums, weighing up to 397 pounds, symbolize prestige rather than being sacrificed.

This year, despite economic hardships, Ladoum sheep remain a symbol of status and hope in Senegal. This tall aesthetic Senegalese breed is derived from Mauritanian and Malian sheep. It holds cultural significance, often kept as pets and featured in beauty contests and advertisements.

