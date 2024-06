Inmates accused of belonging to gangs captured during El Salvador’s state of emergency are gradually filling the country’s mega prison, as another 2,000 inmates were transferred to the Terrorism Confinement Centre southeast of the capital on Tuesday, officials said.

President Nayib Bukele ordered the construction of the mega prison when El Salvador began massive arrests in response to a surge in gang violence in March 2022. The facility now holds thousands of accused or convicted gang members.