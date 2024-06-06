Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli strike on a U.N.-run school that killed over 30
Video. WATCH: Israeli strike on Gaza school kills over 30, including women a

The Israeli military claimed Hamas militants were operating from the school. This incident marks another tragic instance of mass casualties as Israel expands its Gaza offensive. A new ground and air assault in central Gaza was launched to target regrouped Hamas militants. The predawn strike hit the al-Sardi School in Nuseirat, a refugee camp, adding to the ongoing toll from the nearly eight-month conflict.

