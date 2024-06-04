Video. Germany's Regensburg declares state of emergency due to floods

Due to the rising level of the Danube River, which has reached 5.9 metres, the German city of Regensburg has declared a state of emergency.
The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany rose to four on Tuesday.
Due to the rising level of the Danube River, which has reached 5.9 metres, the German city of Regensburg has declared a state of emergency.
Due to the rising level of the Danube River, which has reached 5.9 metres, the German city of Regensburg has declared a state of emergency.
The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany rose to four on Tuesday.