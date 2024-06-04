The old town is flooded by the Danube in Passau, Germany, Tuesday June 4, 2024.
Video. Germany's Regensburg declares state of emergency due to floods

Due to the rising level of the Danube River, which has reached 5.9 metres, the German city of Regensburg has declared a state of emergency.

The death toll in floods across a large part of southern Germany rose to four on Tuesday.

