Video. WATCH: Ramallah market engulfed in flames after Israeli raid

Shop owner Tayseer Manasrah reported losses of $3 million. Confrontations led to the army firing what appeared to be incendiary bombs, according to eyewitnesses. Ramallah Governor Laila Ghannam expressed outrage, as firefighters struggled to contain the inferno. Violence in the West Bank has escalated during the Gaza conflict, with Israeli raids resulting in over 500 Palestinian deaths. Palestinian attacks on Israelis have also surged. Civil defense crews faced obstacles accessing the area, exacerbating the fire's spread to over 200 shops.

